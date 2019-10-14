National Corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA R500bn, says Cyril Ramaphosa The president warned investors on Monday that the impact of state capture was even greater than previously imagined — about a tenth of SA’s GDP BL PREMIUM

A decade of corruption under Jacob Zuma is likely to have cost SA more than R500bn, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

As he sought to reassure investors that sweeping reforms would revive the economy and bring perpetrators to account, Ramaphosa warned that the impact of years of graft under Zuma, his predecessor, was even greater than previously thought.