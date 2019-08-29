Now the whole world is becoming like Japan
Fear grips global monetary policy experts as leading economies deflate amid declining bond yields and rising debt
29 August 2019 - 17:10
Fears over recession are again stalking markets, but many investors and analysts are more worried about a deeper, more structural shift: that the world economy is succumbing to a phenomenon dubbed “Japanification”.
Japanification, or Japanisation, is the term economists use to describe the country’s nearly 30-year battle against deflation and anaemic growth, characterised by extraordinary but ineffective monetary stimulus propelling bond yields lower even as debt burdens balloon.
