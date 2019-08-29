Markets Now the whole world is becoming like Japan Fear grips global monetary policy experts as leading economies deflate amid declining bond yields and rising debt BL PREMIUM

Fears over recession are again stalking markets, but many investors and analysts are more worried about a deeper, more structural shift: that the world economy is succumbing to a phenomenon dubbed “Japanification”.

Japanification, or Japanisation, is the term economists use to describe the country’s nearly 30-year battle against deflation and anaemic growth, characterised by extraordinary but ineffective monetary stimulus propelling bond yields lower even as debt burdens balloon.