Busy results day for JSE, world markets mixed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.56%, but Sydney’s ASX 200 index was down 0.6%.

The rand was trading at R12.47 to the dollar, R14.61 to the euro and R16.62 to the pound at 6.45am, slightly stronger than Friday thanks to S&P Global Ratings affirming SA’s sovereign rating with unchanged stable outlook as expected.

Monday is a busy day on the JSE’s results front.

Telkom is scheduled to release its results for the year to end-March on Monday morning.

The telecoms company warned shareholders on May 18 it expected to report a drop in headline earnings per share (HEPS) of up to 25%.

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett warned shareholders on May 17 it expected to report on Monday its HEPS for the year to end-March fell by more than 30%.

Tongaat said operating profit from its sugar operations fell by more than a third to R837m even though volumes improved thanks to a partial recovery from a prolonged drought.

The group said it suffered from competition from imports and lower international sugar prices along with a stronger rand.

Tongaat has been as much a property company as a sugar producer for the past few years, and its operating profit from converting cane fields into residential areas rose to R661m from R641m.

"Interest in the newly opened high-end location at Tinley Manor on the coastline north of Ballito realised a sale of 28ha, while 35ha were sold in Umhlanga Hills and Marshall Dam in Cornubia for integrated affordable neighbourhoods, which will yield over 2,500 well-located homes," Tongaat said in its trading statement.

Electrical engineering group Reunert is also expected to release results on Monday.