Markets

China’s warning of a ‘Minsky moment’ should not be ignored

The timing was no coincidence, and markets’ rebound is probably unreasonably optimistic

BL PREMIUM
23 October 2017 - 16:46 John Authers

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.