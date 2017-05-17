Investors are emotional, so know that a market crash is inevitable and do not panic
We are twice as sensitive to financial losses as we are to making gains and so, given a choice, we would prefer to avoid losses than to seek returns, writes Jason Butler
17 May 2017 - 14:19
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.