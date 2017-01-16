Fund managers should beware the Bogleman
Furrowing out opportunities off the beaten track would be a worthwhile strategy for those wanting to sidestep Vanguard, writes Chris Newlands
16 January 2017 - 12:23 PM
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.