Trump will struggle — but global stocks will boom

The biggest loser in 2016 wasn’t Hillary Clinton or David Cameron. No, it was the American media — and pundits, pollsters and wiseguys who said Donald Trump wouldn’t win — and that on the outside chance he pulled off the impossible, you should sell stocks and brace for Trumpocalypse.

If you knew where to look, Trump’s victory was easily fathomable. As I wrote here in July, Republicans controlled most state legislatures — 31 pre-election, versus 11 for the Democrats. The media foresaw a Clinton victory because states voting for Democrats in four of the past five presidential elections totalled 257 electoral votes, 13 short of the 270 needed to win.

As I said then: "If the US votes this time bottom up, as its legislatures are by state, Trump would win 309 electoral college votes, 39 more than he needs — almost the reverse of the conventional top-down analysis…. By my estimate, Trump will win the presidency even if he loses the popular vote by several per cent." In the end, Trump got 306 electoral votes despite losing the popular vote by 2.9-million — a 2.1% deficit, the biggest to date.

Pollsters and the media foresaw none of this, just as they missed Brexit and other recent contests, and it’s all hurting confidence in the media. A September 2016 Gallup survey showed just 32% of Americans trust media, a record low. Levels of trust among Republicans sank from 32% in 2015 to 14%, eroded by the vehement never-Trumpism espoused by conventional GOP sources. Democrats had more faith at 51%, but that was down from 60% just three years ago, all pre-election.