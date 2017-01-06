Picking out FTSE winners will not be so easy this year, say market analysts

London — Stock market investors have been warned not to look for stellar performance in a single sector in 2017.

While miners dominated the list of best-performing UK blue-chip stocks in 2016, fund managers said opportunities for value investors were now less stark.

"Last year was obviously a year of recovery. You wanted to go in owning the stuff everyone hated and not the stuff everyone loved," said Thomas Becket, chief investment officer of Psigma Investment Management.

The FTSE 100’s five best-performing stocks by price return in 2016 were all miners, led by Anglo American and Glencore. Anglo American increased its share price just over 287% for the year and Glencore 206%.

Silver and gold miners Fresnillo and Randgold, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton also hit the top five, returning 55%-72% for the year, after a poor start to the year.

"The most important reason they’ve done well is because of where they were starting from — they were looking cheap," said Matthew Jennings, investment director for UK equities at Fidelity, the asset manager. "Because of the unloved nature of them to start with, the reversion can be stark."

However, at the beginning of 2017 stocks in the FTSE 100 are less dispersed in value terms.

"Nothing looks wildly cheap and nothing looks too expensive," said Becket. "We enter 2017 with the market being as fairly distributed value-wise as it’s ever been. Don’t take really aggressive bets against the index at this point in time. Trying to second-guess what the year might do is wrong."

Jennings agreed: "If we’d had this conversation one year ago, there was one group of extremely expensive stocks and one group of cheap.

"Today the gap between cheap and expensive has closed to some extent, and that’s happened over the past three months in a sharp way. You have to look hard at where the market is on stocks specifically."