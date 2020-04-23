Life / Gadgets & Gear Technology offers an enchanting new look at long-forgotten worlds The British Library has digitised part of its collection of globes, some of which have never been photographed before BL PREMIUM

Then felt I like some watcher of the skies/ When a new planet swims into his ken. — Keats, “On First Looking Into Chapman’s Homer”.

It is a scene familiar to any sci-fi aficionado: the tiny dot, a speck against a vast, dark background, zooms steadily closer until a whole world spans your field of vision. Now the adventure can begin.