Can Quibi land a role in mobile entertainment? The potential challenger to YouTube and Netflix has backers including Alibaba and Goldman Sachs

Quibi, the mobile video start-up that raised a blockbuster $1.8bn before its debut, launched its long-anticipated challenge to YouTube and Netflix on Monday — despite the worldwide disappearance of the coffee-shop lines and commutes for which its “quick bite” content was developed.

Several top Hollywood studios, and the likes of Alibaba, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, have huge sums riding on the success of the platform, which is led by DreamWorks founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP chief Meg Whitman.