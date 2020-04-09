Can Quibi land a role in mobile entertainment?
The potential challenger to YouTube and Netflix has backers including Alibaba and Goldman Sachs
09 April 2020 - 05:05
Quibi, the mobile video start-up that raised a blockbuster $1.8bn before its debut, launched its long-anticipated challenge to YouTube and Netflix on Monday — despite the worldwide disappearance of the coffee-shop lines and commutes for which its “quick bite” content was developed.
Several top Hollywood studios, and the likes of Alibaba, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, have huge sums riding on the success of the platform, which is led by DreamWorks founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP chief Meg Whitman.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now