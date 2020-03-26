Life / Gadgets & Gear How video chat app brings the party to your house during lockdown Houseparty, which allows spontaneous gatherings, is replicating social life for millions stuck indoors BL PREMIUM

This weekend, as much of the world retreated into coronavirus lockdown, it looked as though many people’s favourite activities were going to disappear with them: evening drinks, birthday parties, casual dinners with friends.

But then came the viral video chat app Houseparty.