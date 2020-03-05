Cloud computing buildup sparks a scramble for African data centres
The continent accounts for less than 1% of total available capacity despite being home to about 17% of the world’s population
05 March 2020 - 05:10
International investors are rushing to fund a boom in the African cloud computing market, as the proliferation of smartphones and mass adoption of business software on the continent lead to soaring demand for data centres to power the technology.
Africa accounts for less than 1% of total available global data centre capacity, according to data from Xalam Analytics, despite being home to about 17% of the world’s population. However, its capacity has doubled in the past three years.
