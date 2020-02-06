Life / Gadgets & Gear Nvidia joins the battle for gamers with new streaming service Competition is increasing in the emerging market for cloud-based play BL PREMIUM

Nvidia, whose chips are used in many of the world’s most powerful gaming PCs, has formally launched a streaming service for gamers, joining a race among some of the most powerful technology, internet and gaming companies to dominate the emerging market for cloud-based play.

The US chipmaker said it would offer a free service for gamers who were prepared to wait for access to its servers at busy times, along with a low-priced introductory offer of $4.99 a month for guaranteed service and a chance to play games with more advanced graphics.