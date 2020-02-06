Nvidia joins the battle for gamers with new streaming service
Competition is increasing in the emerging market for cloud-based play
06 February 2020 - 05:05
Nvidia, whose chips are used in many of the world’s most powerful gaming PCs, has formally launched a streaming service for gamers, joining a race among some of the most powerful technology, internet and gaming companies to dominate the emerging market for cloud-based play.
The US chipmaker said it would offer a free service for gamers who were prepared to wait for access to its servers at busy times, along with a low-priced introductory offer of $4.99 a month for guaranteed service and a chance to play games with more advanced graphics.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now