Life / Gadgets & Gear Assenting to possible trauma just part of the job for Facebook content moderators Employees at a European facility have been asked to sign forms acknowledging that their work could cause mental-health issues BL PREMIUM

Content moderators working at a European facility for Facebook have been required to sign a form explicitly acknowledging that their job could cause post-traumatic stress disorder, according to documentation and employee confirmation obtained by the Financial Times.

The facility, which is operated by global professional services company Accenture, hosts about 400 content moderators who trawl through hundreds of disturbing images and videos — ranging from bestiality and child abuse to hate speech, self-harm and terrorism — across Facebook and Instagram daily.