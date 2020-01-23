What innovators are doing to reduce harmful e-waste
There are moves afoot to mend electronic goods rather than trash them, while data collection can reduce breakdowns in future
23 January 2020 - 05:05
E-waste is the fastest-growing element of the world’s domestic waste stream, according to a 2017 report by the UN’s Global E-waste Monitor. About 50-million tonnes will be produced annually this year — about 7kg for every person in the world. Just 20 % will be collected and recycled.
The rest is undocumented, meaning it likely ends up in landfill, is incinerated, traded illegally or processed in a substandard way. That means hazardous substances spilling into the environment, poisoning the ground and people living nearby.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.