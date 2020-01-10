Life / Gadgets & Gear Will gaming be the next addiction targeted by authorities? After decades of immunity from interference, a clampdown on this lucrative industry could soon follow BL PREMIUM

When the Cybertruck, Elon Musk’s pioneering electric pick-up, rolled onstage for its big reveal in November 2019, there was a brief pause while the internet flexed its mockery muscles and tried to decide what else this metal wedge looked like.

The answer, everyone decided, was that it resembled any vehicle from any game on Sony’s original PlayStation console: a halcyon, daring era of home entertainment when 3D graphics were fresh and fantasies were rendered in blocky polygons.