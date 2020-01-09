Telling tales — how audio has buoyed the book industry
Skilled narrators are cashing in on the boom, but will robots become replacements?
09 January 2020 - 05:05
“A decade after the bombing of Ya-el —” Colum McCann catches his elision just as his producer picks up a microphone to connect to the booth where the author of Let the Great World Spin is recording his latest novel Apeirogon.
“It’s usually pronounced ‘Yale’,” John McElroy informs him from the neighbouring studio, where he is following the script on an oversized iPad. The Irish-accented author resumes his intense narration: “A decade after the bombing, the family of Yael Botwin —”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.