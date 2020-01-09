Life / Gadgets & Gear Have influencers reached the end of their shelf life? As Facebook moves to monetise Instagram, a new model could nudge out digital celebrities BL PREMIUM

Brendan Robinson, who first found fame as an actor in the US teen drama Pretty Little Liars, discovered several years ago that posting photos of himself on Instagram with former co-stars would prompt countless clicks and comments from nostalgic fans.

Deciding to profit from his online popularity, the 29-year-old has since become a fully fledged Instagram influencer, with more than 830,000 followers. Over the past 18 months, brands from insurance groups to ice-cream sellers have paid him — typically several thousands of dollars a post — to promote their products.