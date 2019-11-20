Life / Gadgets & Gear Choosing not keep up with the tech Joneses The only merit of holding on to ‘old’ gadgets is that they might be stylishly retro in future BL PREMIUM

Have you ever been tech-shamed? I thought a decade working in digital media had insulated me against being wildly off-trend, but now it has been made clear that the future is leaving me behind.

There have been divergences before. I don’t have an Alexa. But there are many Alexa holdouts, spooked by the thought of it listening to all their conversations. If Jeff Bezos wants to know even more about my life, the least he can do is follow me on Insta.