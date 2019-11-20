Choosing not keep up with the tech Joneses
The only merit of holding on to ‘old’ gadgets is that they might be stylishly retro in future
21 November 2019 - 05:09
Have you ever been tech-shamed? I thought a decade working in digital media had insulated me against being wildly off-trend, but now it has been made clear that the future is leaving me behind.
There have been divergences before. I don’t have an Alexa. But there are many Alexa holdouts, spooked by the thought of it listening to all their conversations. If Jeff Bezos wants to know even more about my life, the least he can do is follow me on Insta.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.