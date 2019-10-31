Life / Gadgets & Gear Reality check: there is no green economic growth BL PREMIUM

Here’s the story about climate that we liberals like to tell ourselves: once we get rid of dinosaur politicians like Donald Trump, we’ll take on the fossil-fuel lobby and greedy corporations and vote through a “green new deal”.

It will fund clean, fast-growing industries: solar, wind, electric vehicles, sustainable clothes. That will be a win-win: we can green our societies and keep consuming. This story is called “green growth”.