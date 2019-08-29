Life / Gadgets & Gear Convenience apps prove there’s no place like home BL PREMIUM

Three weeks ago, I crashed a bike into one of the cable car tracks that run through San Francisco’s North Beach, breaking both the bike and my foot.

Contemplating weeks on crutches was bleak, particularly because I live at the top of one of the city’s biggest hills. I pictured myself locked away indoors, staring out of the window for days on end, like Emily Dickinson with an Uber Eats account.