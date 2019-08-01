Life / Gadgets & Gear Walkman statue is a nostalgic nod to Japan’s technology glory days BL PREMIUM

Nobody does nostalgia, geekiness and the worship of manufactured gadgetry quite like Japan. But even by those standards, installing a huge statue of a yellow Sony Walkman in the heart of Tokyo’s Ginza district is a triumph.

Its presence — pitched somewhere between trumpet-tooting jubilance and sombre consecration — marks the 40th anniversary of Sony’s revolutionary music player.