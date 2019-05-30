Audio devices box clever to cut kids’ screen time

The local currency strengthens slightly to R14.67/$ after Ramaphosa keeps key members of his clean-up team
How the president can appease his party while striving to fix the country
Misdiagnosis of the power utility’s malaise led to the wrong treatment
Public protector says claims of bias by Pravin Gordhan are not backed up by evidence
FNB is the third of the big four banks to react to increasing competition by cutting fees or launching new zero-fee accounts
Housing activity in many areas has hit a new low in recent months, but industry players are betting on a post-election recovery
But an estimated R17.1bn worth of benefits in 147,221 financial products remains unclaimed
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has published for comment a draft conduct standard for the banks, aimed at ensuring that banks treat customers fairly
Semenya stands by her stance that she will not take medication to lower her naturally occurring high levels of testosterone
SA carbon tax to kick off in June. This will add 9c a litre to the petrol price and 10c to the diesel price
