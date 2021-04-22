BOOK REVIEW: Lessons from the ‘risk business’
Tales of corporate security on the ‘frazzled edge of globalisation’
22 April 2021 - 05:04
New York — Since its beginnings in the 1970s, the corporate security industry Richard Fenning calls “the risk business” has accommodated two distinct personality types. One is the document digger, never happier than when following the footnotes in obscure subsidiaries’ accounts to establish an asset’s true owner or a potentate’s ill-gotten gains.
The other is the Boys’ Own Adventure sort, who may or may not have aged out of a special forces unit but who now finds job satisfaction in “K&R” (kidnap and ransom) cases and extricating westerners from sticky situations in the world’s trouble spots. ..
