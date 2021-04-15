Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: ‘One of Them’ by Musa Okwonga — an outsider within Eton A black former pupil’s affectionate memoir describes the limits of progress at the school and the silence at its heart BL PREMIUM

The literary micro-genre of Eton memoirs by black former pupils has doubled in size. The first was published in 1972 by Dillibe Onyeama, under a title that used the racist epithet by which he was regularly insulted while at the elite British boarding school in the 1960s. Now comes the second, Musa Okwonga’s One of Them, which is based on the author’s experiences as an Eton schoolboy in the 1990s.

Onyeama is a Nigerian writer who was the second black pupil to attend Eton College in more than 500 years of the school’s existence. After his book was published, he was banned from revisiting Eton. Okwonga is also a writer, British-born, to parents who fled war-torn Uganda in the mid 1970s. He grew up in a working-class dormitory town outside London where he developed an obsession with going to Eton, “the school of my dreams”, after seeing a television documentary about it at the age of 11...