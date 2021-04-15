Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Liftoff by Eric Berger — Musk’s otherworldly ambition This chronicle of the early days of SpaceX shows how close the maverick entrepreneur was to losing his dream BL PREMIUM

London — One stormy afternoon in August 2008, a Falcon 1 rocket momentarily flirted with space before breaking up and plummeting back to Earth.

So ended months of sweaty engineering work on the remote Pacific atoll of Kwajalein, the hopes of the late Star Trek actor James “Scotty” Doohan of having his on-board ashes float eternally through space and the dreams of the then six-year-old SpaceX start-up run by Elon Musk...