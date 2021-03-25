Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Meltdown, by Yoichi Funabashi — a tense thriller revisits Fukushima A meticulous account of Japan’s nuclear disaster that stands against any smooth official narrative BL PREMIUM

London — Ten years after an earthquake and tsunami unleashed a triple meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Japan is still wrestling with the consequences of the world’s worst nuclear disaster after Chernobyl.

Some 40,000 of the 160,000 people evacuated are still unable to return to their homes. There is no credible plan for dealing with the radioactive material buried in the plant’s mangled interior. Only nine of Japan’s 54 reactors in operation before the disaster are working and its low-carbon energy targets are in tatters. The bill for dealing with the disaster and its aftermath is estimated at $740bn...