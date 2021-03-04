Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: The scourge of work e-mail is far worse than you think The hours we devote to our inboxes reflect a disturbing shift in work patterns that needs to change BL PREMIUM

Whenever I check my e-mails, a number appears in the top right-hand corner of my computer screen that used to fill me with a horrible sense of despair.

It shows how many e-mails are in my inbox and as I type, I can see there are many thousands of them. Another number on the top left-hand side shows something that once caused even more misery: the e-mails that are unread. There are thousands of them too...