BOOK REVIEW: ‘No One Is Talking About This’ — a dark vision of life led online

To really enjoy Patricia Lockwood’s debut novel, the latest in a flourishing genre of fiction about the experience of living online, you’ll need a working understanding of what’s intangibly funny about the internet. If you don’t intrinsically know what a meme is, you will have no idea what’s going on.

Lockwood is herself an Internet Person. Dubbed the Poet Laureate of Twitter, she wrote one of the first poems ever to go viral — a gripping commentary titled Rape Joke — in 2013, and she’s a pioneer of Weird Twitter, a subculture of internet humour that is irreverent and loosely punctuated (example: “@parisreview So is Paris any good or not”). Lockwood’s work defies traditional boundaries: she is a cultural critic and feature writer, the author of two books of poetry, a best-selling memoir — Priestdaddy (2017) — about her Catholic upbringing in the Midwest, and now No One Is Talking About This...