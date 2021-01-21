Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Luckenbooth by Jenni Fagan — mediums, misfits and murder An Edinburgh tenement is the setting for dark and fantastically funny tales BL PREMIUM

Luckenbooth, the third novel from the bracingly good Scottish writer Jenni Fagan, defies any sort of neat description. Let’s just say that it was, for this reader, no less powerful in its effect than the 1994 film Shallow Grave — Danny Boyle’s debut, and a defining movie for Generation X.

In that now-vintage piece, Boyle showed us that Edinburgh’s imposing tenement buildings were perfect settings for tales about mayhem and murder...