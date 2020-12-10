Life / Books Best books of 2020: Fiction Laura Battle selects her must-read titles BL PREMIUM

Hamnet, by Maggie O’Farrell, Tinder Press, 384 pages

It’s summer, and a plague is sweeping the country. Maggie O’Farrell’s novel transports the reader back to 1596, and to Shakespeare’s family — in particular his wild and mystical wife, Agnes, (as she is named here) and his ill-fated son Hamnet — in the years preceding the play that took his name. Motherhood and scenes of pastoral life are described in exquisite detail...