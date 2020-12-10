Best books of 2020: Fiction
Laura Battle selects her must-read titles
10 December 2020 - 05:08
Hamnet, by Maggie O’Farrell, Tinder Press, 384 pages
It’s summer, and a plague is sweeping the country. Maggie O’Farrell’s novel transports the reader back to 1596, and to Shakespeare’s family — in particular his wild and mystical wife, Agnes, (as she is named here) and his ill-fated son Hamnet — in the years preceding the play that took his name. Motherhood and scenes of pastoral life are described in exquisite detail...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now