Life / Books Best books of 2020: Technology John Thornhill selects his must-read titles on innovation and artificial intelligence — and Facebook BL PREMIUM

Analogia: The Entangled Destinies of Nature, Human Beings and Machines, by George Dyson, Allen Lane, 304 pages

Few writers could string together a coherent and compelling tale out of elements as varied as the Bering-Chirikov expedition to Siberia in 1741, the construction of a US heliograph intelligence network, tree houses, kayak designs and the future of artificial intelligence. Dyson is one in this quirky personal history of technology.