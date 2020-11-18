Best books of 2020: Technology
John Thornhill selects his must-read titles on innovation and artificial intelligence — and Facebook
18 November 2020 - 05:00
Analogia: The Entangled Destinies of Nature, Human Beings and Machines, by George Dyson, Allen Lane, 304 pages
Few writers could string together a coherent and compelling tale out of elements as varied as the Bering-Chirikov expedition to Siberia in 1741, the construction of a US heliograph intelligence network, tree houses, kayak designs and the future of artificial intelligence. Dyson is one in this quirky personal history of technology.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now