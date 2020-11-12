BOOK REVIEW: ‘Stephen Hawking: A Memoir’ — humane and intimate portrait of ‘a granite spirit’
Biography captures the thrill of scientific discovery, as well as the trials of daily living
12 November 2020 - 05:00
The first words that Stephen Hawking’s computerised voice said when Leonard Mlodinow arrived in Cambridge were not musings about the universe or the nature of time. It wasn’t even a simple hello, although Mlodinow had flown nearly 10,000km to be there.
Hawking was sitting in his famous wheelchair. With a twitch of his cheek, which sensors in his spectacles turned into cursor movements on a computer screen, he uttered one word: “banana”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now