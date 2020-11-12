Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: ‘Stephen Hawking: A Memoir’ — humane and intimate portrait of ‘a granite spirit’ Biography captures the thrill of scientific discovery, as well as the trials of daily living BL PREMIUM

The first words that Stephen Hawking’s computerised voice said when Leonard Mlodinow arrived in Cambridge were not musings about the universe or the nature of time. It wasn’t even a simple hello, although Mlodinow had flown nearly 10,000km to be there.

Hawking was sitting in his famous wheelchair. With a twitch of his cheek, which sensors in his spectacles turned into cursor movements on a computer screen, he uttered one word: “banana”.