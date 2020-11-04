Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: A Life on Our Planet — David Attenborough’s warning for the natural world A ‘witness statement’ from a lifetime of travels and an urgent call to action BL PREMIUM

David Attenborough was born before the Wall Street crash and filmed his first wildlife documentary in Sierra Leone while the country was still a British colony. It’s possible that no human being, alive or dead, has seen so much of the natural world.

In A Life on Our Planet, the 94-year-old natural historian and broadcaster seeks to sum up just how much has been damaged, and just how much trouble we are in. “The natural world is fading ... It will lead to our destruction,” he says. For anyone unfamiliar with the loss of biodiversity, this is a sobering and essential primer.