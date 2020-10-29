Digital privacy — can we reclaim it?
Two books ask how we can take back control of our data in a surveillance society
29 October 2020 - 05:06
San Francisco — What is privacy? And do we care enough to save it — even if we could? Those questions lurk in the background of any discussion about digital privacy. We feel a vague dread about what is being done with our data. But we aren’t sure exactly what harm is being done, or if anything significant is being lost.
Firmin DeBrabander, a professor of philosophy at the Maryland Institute College of Art, sums up the problem in his book Life After Privacy: Reclaiming Democracy in a Surveillance Society: “We don’t know what to say, how to articulate or express the harm that is inflicted by widespread government and commercial surveillance.”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now