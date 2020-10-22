BOOK REVIEW: Conquistadores — greed, gold and guilt in a revisiting of colonialism
Fernando Cervantes’ book details the cruel and complicated story of the Spanish conquest of the Americas
22 October 2020 - 05:04
When Hernán Cortés finally conquered the Aztecs on August 13 1521, it should have been a glorious triumph for the Spanish invaders, who had suffered an ignominious rout the previous year. Tenochtitlán, the monumental Mexican capital constructed on a lake, which had so awed the conquistadors when they first sighted it in 1519, had been starved into submission during a weeks-long siege, and Cuauhtémoc, the Aztec emperor, had at last surrendered.
Yet the mood, according to an enlightening new book on the Spanish conquest of the Americas by Fernando Cervantes, a Mexican historian at the University of Bristol, “was not even remotely celebratory … although a great victory had been won, the price was disproportionately high”.
