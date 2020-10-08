Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: What can business learn from Netflix’s ‘no rules’ culture? Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer’s ‘No Rules Rules’ offers a radical take on corporate culture BL PREMIUM

London — “For many centuries, almost all businesses were run by families,” Erin Meyer writes, explaining the persistence of the metaphor to describe modern corporate communities. “The family represents belonging, comfort and commitment to helping one another over the long term.”

She might add that leaders have redoubled their emphasis on such values since the pandemic disrupted the office-based community, flinging most of its members into uncertain home-working exile, there to worry about their future health and careers.