BOOK REVIEW: What can business learn from Netflix’s ‘no rules’ culture?
Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer’s ‘No Rules Rules’ offers a radical take on corporate culture
08 October 2020 - 05:08
London — “For many centuries, almost all businesses were run by families,” Erin Meyer writes, explaining the persistence of the metaphor to describe modern corporate communities. “The family represents belonging, comfort and commitment to helping one another over the long term.”
She might add that leaders have redoubled their emphasis on such values since the pandemic disrupted the office-based community, flinging most of its members into uncertain home-working exile, there to worry about their future health and careers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now