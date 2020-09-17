Life / Books Booker Prize 2020: debut novelists shine on shortlist Prestigious literary award this year places emphasis on new talent, including a Zimbabwean writer and activist BL PREMIUM

Debut novelists have dominated this year’s Booker Prize shortlist, which was announced on Tuesday, with four out of the six-strong list of contenders for the £50,000 award nominated for their first novel.

There was a clear emphasis on new talent at the expense of some esteemed names. Hilary Mantel, who was longlisted for The Mirror and the Light, the concluding volume of her Thomas Cromwell trilogy, and who had enjoyed Booker wins with the previous two, failed to make the cut. As did fellow long-lister Anne Tyler with Redhead by the Side of the Road.