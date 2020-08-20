Life / Books Hints of Covid, radical uncertainty and corporate cock-ups Titles intertwine themes of history, leadership and the future of work — and a few will help readers prepare for a Covid-shaped world BL PREMIUM

One benchmark for the Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year is that its insights and influence should be “likely to stand the test of time”. That is hard enough to predict in a normal year. In 2020, the task will be particularly taxing.

From more than 400 entries, Financial Times journalists have helped select a list of 15 titles, from which the panel of judges will winnow a shortlist of six, to be announced on September 23.