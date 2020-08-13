BOOK REVIEW: Greed is dead — the problematic rise of the individual
13 August 2020 - 05:05
How did we get here? From income stagnation to inequality and social dislocation: there are many culprits for the increase in populism across the developed world. But for economists Paul Collier and John Kay, there is a deeper cause: the rise of an extreme individualism at the expense of community, of which narcissistic politicians such as Donald Trump are simply the “apotheosis”.
In Greed Is Dead, a brief but dense polemic, Collier and Kay contend that this individualist ethos is “no longer intellectually tenable”. They have two broad targets in their sights.
