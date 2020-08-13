Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: ‘Bunker’ — a look at the world of preppers A page-turner by Bradley Garrett shows how fears of disaster have created a multibillion-dollar doom industry BL PREMIUM

When it became clear that the coronavirus was going to drastically alter our way of life, thousands of preppers must have felt vindicated. Before the pandemic, anyone who confessed to being a prepper — those who prepare for catastrophe by building bunkers or safe rooms and stockpiling food and water — faced ridicule. Not now.

Mercifully, the pandemic has not caused the kind of societal breakdown that many of the preppers in Bradley Garrett’s new book Bunker: Building for the End Times are readying themselves for. But who is to know how close we came.