Life / Books MARTIN WOLF: Alarm signals of our authoritarian age Martin Wolf reviews two important new books on Trump, strongmen leaders and the most disturbing political development of our times

“No powerful political actor had set out to destroy the American political system itself — until, that is, Trump won the Republican nomination. He was probably the first major party nominee who ran not for president but for autocrat. And he won.”

This comes from Masha Gessen’s book, which is on the phenomenon of Donald Trump. But a similar awareness is to be seen in Anne Applebaum’s book. These two brilliant writers shed light on the most disturbing political phenomenon of our era: the rise of right-wing authoritarianism around the world. They both focus on the success of politicians hostile to liberal democracy in Europe and the US — a particularly shocking aspect of this development.