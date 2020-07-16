Life / Books Too Much and Never Enough — the scathing new Trump memoir The US president’s niece rakes over abuse, greed and neglect in a bid to explain his psyche BL PREMIUM

Americans wonder if Mary Trump — niece of the US president and author of this bleak family memoir — shares any personality traits with her uncle. Since she is a highly literate, gay clinical psychologist, the answer would appear to be no.

But her motives (money? revenge?) could be in question. As the daughter of Donald Trump’s late older brother Freddie, who died an alcoholic at the age of 42, Mary Trump, along with her brother Fred Trump III, was famously cut out of their grandfather’s will.