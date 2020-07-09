Mid-year books of 2020: Sport

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
If you needed reminding of the real-time economic devastation taking place around us, and you happen to live in Johannesburg, take a drive down Melville’s once buzzing 7th Avenue
Capacity including all committed public and private sector beds is expected to be breached in the next four weeks
More pupils to return amid concerns about the ability of schools to maintain social distancing and hygiene
As Covid-19 cuts short an unbroken 20-year run, is it time to start rating Capitec like any other boring bank stock?
Calls are mounting for the Covid-19 relief grant to be made permanent, given SA’s worsening humanitarian crisis. But where will the money come from?
You can make a will on your digital device but it must be ‘hard-signed’ according to the Wills Act
Is inflation on the horizon once the pandemic is contained? Maybe yes, maybe no
Oupa Nkagisang has accused the organisation of ‘inefficiency’ in tackling the province’s administration matter
Caring for your car offers financial benefits when you sell it
A People’s History of Tennis
David Berry, Pluto Press
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now