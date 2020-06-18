Life / Books The New Long Life, a manifesto for better later years Andrew Scott and Lynda Gratton want us to reinvent our patterns of work and retirement BL PREMIUM

When is your brain at its best? It depends what you are trying to do. Your late teens are when you are probably fastest at number calculation. Your short-term memory peaks in your 30s. Your social understanding is at its highest a decade or two later.

These descriptions don’t apply to everyone. There is large variation within age groups. And being engaged and inquiring can keep your brain fitter for longer. In The New Long Life, Andrew Scott and Lynda Gratton, say: “The real reason you can’t teach an old dog new tricks is not because the dog has become old, but because it has not continually learnt new tricks.”