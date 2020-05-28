Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Leadership lessons forged in war zone make serendipitous appearance Former Syrian banker Louai Al Roumani offers a compelling guide for management grappling with pandemic BL PREMIUM

How are the average business leaders handling the coronavirus crisis? Are they watching hawk-like for any chance to beat the competition? Have they treated anxious customers carefully and sacked rotten workers quickly? Or have they upset everyone with petty cutbacks and pointless changes that make no long-term sense for the firm?

Louai Al Roumani, a London-based banker from Syria, never planned to address these questions when he wrote Lessons from a Warzone, a mix of memoir and business book about his time in the Syrian war that was finished months before anyone had heard of Covid-19. In a stroke of publishing luck, however, he has accidentally produced a compelling guide for any leader grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.