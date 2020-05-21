Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: No, humans not as nasty and brutish as Donald Trump thinks Rutger Bregman’s book ‘Humankind: A Hopeful History’ argues that our natures are far better than we have often been led to think BL PREMIUM

Releasing a book with the subtitle “a hopeful history” during a pandemic that has led to thousands of deaths, put millions out of work and threatens to undermine the global financial system is a brave choice.

But Dutch historian Rutger Bregman’s latest work has enough research and anecdotes to make even Hobbesian cynics feel a little less jaded about humanity, even if they may not be fully convinced by every anecdote or example he offers.