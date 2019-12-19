Life / Books Will the apostrophe soon exist only in the pedant tense? This punctuation mark is becoming an endangered species because of chat apps and e-mails BL PREMIUM

Sad news from the land of language. After 18 years of campaigning for proper punctuation, the fabulously named Apostrophe Protection Society is shutting down.

“The ignorance and laziness present in modern times have won!” declared John Richards, its founder and chair, in an online statement with a, frankly, debatable use of the exclamation mark. The bottom line is that punctuation’s equivalent of the WWF is giving up the fight.