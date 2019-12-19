The best fiction books of 2019
A round-up of some of the best novels to come out over the past year
19 December 2019 - 05:00
The Testaments, by Margaret Atwood, Chatto & Windus/Nan A Talese
The sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale is narrated by three women with contrasting experiences of Gilead: Agnes, a commander’s daughter; Daisy, a 16-year-old raised in neutral Canada; and Aunt Lydia, the Taser-wielding tyrant with a surprising backstory. Atwood says her novel, which was joint winner of the Booker Prize, was inspired by questions about her 1985 dystopia, but fans of the TV series are equally served.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.