Life / Books The best fiction books of 2019 A round-up of some of the best novels to come out over the past year

The Testaments, by Margaret Atwood, Chatto & Windus/Nan A Talese

The sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale is narrated by three women with contrasting experiences of Gilead: Agnes, a commander’s daughter; Daisy, a 16-year-old raised in neutral Canada; and Aunt Lydia, the Taser-wielding tyrant with a surprising backstory. Atwood says her novel, which was joint winner of the Booker Prize, was inspired by questions about her 1985 dystopia, but fans of the TV series are equally served.