Best tech books of 2019
Four of this year's best technology reads are informative, colourful stimulating and scary
12 December 2019 - 05:05
The Technology Trap: Capital, Labour and Power in the Age of Automation, by Carl Benedikt Frey, Princeton University Press
The Industrial Revolution was a catastrophe for most of the workers who lived through it. Twentieth-century technology brought opportunity and wealth to millions. This Oxford economist fears that the current wave of automation may replace more labour than it augments. His important study sketches out how we should respond.
